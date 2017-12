Pastor Michael Landsman and Fr. Andrew Damick welcome Michael's dad, Dr. Michael Landsman. They talk about his conversion from Judaism to Christianity and his experience in the Charismatic movement, as well as dealing with disappointment and longevity over 45 years of ministry. They also talk about Fr. Andrew's new book - Bearing God: The Life and Works of St. Ignatius of Antioch the God-Bearer.

