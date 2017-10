During Missions Weekend 2017, held at St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary October 20–21, Metropolitan Ambrosios (Zographos) of the Orthodox Metropolis of Korea, laid a patristic foundation for missionary work by Orthodox Christians, using 16 principles from the writings of St. John Chrysostom. His fascinating and uplifting talk was titled, “St. John Chrysostom’s Constitution for Christian Witness: Universal Principles and Their Relevance for Korean Orthodox Identity.”

