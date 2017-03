Fr. Theodore Paraskevopoulos, adjunct faculty member of the Orthodox School of Theology, speaks at a panel discussion titled "Resurrection of Logos: the Divine, the Individual, and Finding Our Bearings in a Postmodern World," held at Trinity College in Toronto, Ontario, on March 7, 2017. Fr. Theodore addresses the basic understanding of Orthodox anthropology as man striving to attain the image and likeness of God.

Click to play