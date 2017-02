Today, on what has unfortunately become a merely “secular” festival, we recover a deeper Valentine’s message by examining what our faith has to say about romance and true love. Dr. Edith Humphrey looks at the life of the third-century St. Valentine, and considers Hebrews 13:4, Genesis 1 and 2, Ephesians 5, and the book of Tobit (especially 8:4-8).

Click to play