Father Ivan Moody—prolific composer, sought after conductor, editor of sacred music, and author and lecturer—speaks on "The Past, Present, and Future of Orthodox Music" in this public conversation at St. Vladimir's Seminary. He touches upon everything from deciphering early musical notation written on papyri to creating fresh repertoire in sacred music, and from the “monophony and polyphony wars” in church history to the therapeutic function of music in contemporary church and society.

