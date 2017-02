Every year, youth and camp workers from across the US and Canada gather for the annual Youth and Camp Workers Conference. This Orthodox event is a joint initiative of the canonical jurisdictions of the Church, hosted by a different jurisdiction on a rotating basis. YCC17 was hosted at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Austin, YX by Y2AM, the Department of Youth and Young Adult Ministries and the Office of Camping Ministries of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

